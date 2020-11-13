By Bolaji Ogundele, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the African continent would miss the leadership qualities of the former Ghanaian President, Jerry Rawlings, who died on Thursday.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, Buhari hailed the passion, discipline and moral strength the late leader employed to reposition his country, saying his leadership style would be remembered for a long time.

He extended condolences to the family of the deceased, the government of Ghana and the entire Ghanaian population, praying for the repose of his soul.

The statement reads: “President Muhammadu Buhari sends heartfelt condolences to government and people of Ghana over passing of the country’s former President, Jerry Rawlings, 73, affirming that the entire African continent will sorely miss the sterling qualities of the great leader.

“President Buhari believes the passion, discipline and moral strength that the former Ghanaian leader employed to reposition his country over many years continue to reverberate across the continent and beyond.

“The President notes, with commendation, the unique role the former President played in strengthening political institutions in his country and Africa, stimulating the economy for sustainable growth, and vociferously championing the African cause by urging many leaders to work towards interdependency on the global stage, especially in areas of competitive advantage.

“President Buhari joins family, friends and associates of the former Ghanaian leader in mourning his departure, assuring that the ideas that Rawlings postulated, particularly for development in Africa, and his sacrifices in working in various countries as an envoy for peace and democracy will always be remembered.”