A former Ghanaian president, Jerry Rawlings, is dead, major Ghanaian newspapers including Citi News are reporting.

The 73-year-old Mr Rawlings died Thursday morning at the Cardiothoracic Centre of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Ghana, Citi News reported.

Mr Rawlings was born on June 22, 1947 and led a military junta in Ghana from 1981 to 1992 after he led a military coup as a Flight Lieutenant of the Ghana Air Force. In 1992, he contested and was elected Ghana president after he which he served two terms as democratic president until the year 2000.

More details later…