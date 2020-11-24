The Jigawa State All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders’ meeting, which was called at the instance of Governor Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar at the Government House, Dutse, ended up abruptly, yesterday.

Even though no communiqué was issued at the emergency session, sources close to the meeting told The Guardian that the essence was for reconciliation aimed at mending internal wrangling within the party.

The meeting, which lasted not more than an hour, was supposed to thrash out sensitive issues bedevilling the party. But when contacted, the party’s Acting Chairman, Muhammadu Umar, said the meeting deliberated extensively on burning issues affecting the party, but that most of the issues were confidential and not meant for public consumption or to be made public.

However, The Guardian gathered that the APC stakeholders meeting was initially called to discuss issues related to 2023 polity and elections and also to deliberate on how to scuttle Hon. Muhammad Nakudu’s perceived move.

It would be recalled that the emergence of Nakudu’s gubernatorial ambition had raised a dust and division of the party into two camps, Nakudu Camp and Governor Badaru’s loyalists due to Nakudu’s popularity and political strength, an issue which prompted the sacking of the party’s former Chairman, Habibu Sara.

Meanwhile, all efforts to reach Nakudu for further clarification and comments proved abortive, as most of his phone lines were not reachable. According to Umar, “Nakudu, unlike any other APC member in Jigawa State has the right to contest whatever position he deems fit under the party as a member, but I can assure you that neither will his actions in any way shake the party nor be a threat to its progress and development.”

Prominent personalities at the meeting were Secretary to the State Government (SSG), House of Assembly Speaker Idris Garba Jahun, Senator Danladi Sankara, Reps’ member of Birnin-Kudu/ Buji Federal Constituency, Dau Aliyu and his Ringim/Taura Federal Constituency counterpart, Ado Sani Kiri, all members of the state Assembly and the 27 local council chairmen, among others.