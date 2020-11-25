Jinger Duggar has welcomed her second baby girl with her husband, Jeremy Vuolo.

The couple announced their baby news on Instagram today, revealing that Jinger, 26, gave birth to a daughter named Evangeline Jo on November 22 at 11:26 p.m.

‘Evangeline Jo Vuolo has arrived!’ Jinger wrote on the social media platform, sharing a photo of herself cradling the baby in the hospital. ‘We are so thankful to God for this precious little angel!’

Jeremy also shared the news with another close-up of the wrapped-up infant, writing: ‘Welcome to 2020, Evangeline Jo. Understandably, she’s skeptical.’

The couple has already had time to pose for some professional photos with their newborn, who was born weighing 7 lbs. and measuring 20 inches.

‘We’ve got good news! Our baby girl, Evangeline Jo, arrived quickly and safely on Sunday night,’ Jeremy told TLC Me. ‘Jinger is recovering very well, enjoying finally being able to hold her little angel.’

‘Evangeline means “good news” and Jo is after Jeremy’s middle name, Joseph,’ Jinger added.

As for their two-year-old daughter Felicity, she’s already taken to her new role.

‘She is in love with her little sister but has no idea how much sharing is in her future. We are so grateful to God for this beautiful gift!’ Jinger said.

The couple first shared their pregnancy news at the end of May, when Jinger was already 15 weeks along.

‘We’ll definitely have our hands full! But there’s nothing else we’d rather carry,’ Jinger wrote on Instagram.

‘Jeremy and I both guessed it was a girl, just a gut feeling we had. And we couldn’t be happier,’ she added.

‘The bond that sisters share is unique, and one I cherish every day. After all these years, they’re still my best friends! I’m glad God’s giving that gift for Felicity to enjoy.’

On his own page, Jeremy added: ‘Recently, she’s been practicing her big-sistering on dolls, cradling and shushing them to sleep. Pretty soon, she’ll be holding a real baby. But she’s ready, and so are we.

Jinger is the only child in her family who lives outside of Arkansas

‘Life is beautiful! We are praising God for this precious little gift,’ he said.

At the time of the announcement, they also revealed that Jinger had suffered a miscarriage last fall.

‘The morning after we announced to family that we were expecting, Jinger woke up and, woke me up very early in the morning, saying that she thought she lost the baby,’ Jeremey said.

‘We found out later that day that she had. That was very difficult and definitely a trial for us.’

‘In those times when your faith is tried, you just run to God all the more,’ Jinger said. ‘We were just praying together, talking with family, had friends at our church here that just surrounded us.

‘It was such a hard time, but Jer just really supported me, and it was just such a tremendous blessing to have many people who loved on us in that difficulty.’

In an episode of Counting On, they shared more details of the loss, explaining how they told Jinger’s family she was pregnant during a video call — but lost the pregnancy almost immediately after.

‘That night I started having some concerning signs,’ Jinger said, adding that she was having ‘more and more spotting and ‘it was not normal, I knew.’

‘We went in and they tried to check for a heartbeat, and they couldn’t find a heartbeat. And they did an ultrasound and said that we had lost the baby,’ she said, starting to tear up.

‘It was very difficult for us,’ Jeremy chimed in. ‘Just the timing of it, it was sudden. And we had just announced to our family, and it hit us hard.’

Jinger admitted that she has started to recover, though some days it’s ‘more emotionally hard than others, but God has really given me help and grace through this time.’

Jeremy said that with miscarriages, he thinks that a woman ‘can definitely take it harder’ because ‘she was carrying that life within her and she was sustaining that life physically.’

‘So, as difficult as it was for me, I was just thinking, it’s gotta be that much more difficult for Jinger. And so, I cried and sat with her, but I just wanted to be a comfort to her.’

Jinger chimed in: ‘Jer has been so sweet through all of this. He has definitely taken a lot of responsibility, just taking Felicity for me so I can relax and rest and recover from the miscarriage. And also just being there to read with me, pray with me, just talking and listening, and that’s been so helpful.’