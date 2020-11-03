• Seeks partnership with Bayelsa govt

About 3,000 unemployed Nigerians stand a chance of securing new jobs as a firm, Petferns Group, has commenced an arrangement to invest N2 billion in the country.







The firm said it has finalised plans to set up assembling and manufacturing plants in the country where about 3,000 Nigerians would be employed.



Speaking in Lagos at the weekend, spokesperson for Petferns Group, Ms. Peace Eberechukwu, said the 2 Billion would be invested in agro-business, manufacturing of tissue papers, production of industrial gases, pharmaceuticals, generator assembly plants and electrical fittings.







With seven hectares of land in Bayelsa state for the takeoff, she called for partnership with the government on the sand filling for quick commencement.



She disclosed that the company was ready to offer 10 per cent equity to the Bayelsa State Government if it accepts to sandfill the land located at Amasoma community.







She disclosed that the business is being funded by First City Monument Bank (FCMB) and Providus Bank. She said, “Financing is based on bank funding. Cost of the structure is financed by the company while machinery cost is joint venture financing of 25 per cent equity and 75 per cent from the bank. We have also invested in land properties in Port Harcourt, Rivers State; Uyo, Akwa Ibom State and Enugu State where other businesses would be situated. There is a need to address unemployment issues in Nigeria.”

How do you say youths are the leaders of tomorrow and there are no jobs after graduation from higher institutions to prepare them for leadership?”



Eberechukwu commended the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari on the backward integration programme and the fiscal incentives aimed at growing businesses.







However, she called for the harminisation of the taxes collected by the different tiers of government.