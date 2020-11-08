By Emmanuel Okogba

Super Eagles midfielder Joe Aribo grabbed a brace for his Scottish side, Rangers as they walloped bottom side Hamilton 8-0 to maintain their undefeated run this season.

Aribo’s goals came in the 19th and 36th minute.

The win takes Steven Gerrard’s side’s winning streak to six matches and a total of twelve from fourteen matches.

Rangers who have played two more matches than their Glasgow rivals showed why they are now the bookmakers’ favourites to end Celtic’s record-equalling run of nine straight league titles.

Rangers have improved tremendously since they were shocked by Hamilton during the latter’s last visit to Ibrox in March, going unbeaten in 20 games in all competitions this season.

Fellow Super Eagles team mate, Leon Balogun featured for the entire duration of the match.

