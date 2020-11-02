By Geoff Earle, Deputy U.s. Political Editor For Dailymail.com

Published: 13:19 EST, 2 November 2020 | Updated: 14:01 EST, 2 November 2020

Former President Joe Biden spent some of his final hours of the campaign seeking to drive up turnout in Ohio – finishing out the race in a state that backed Trump in 2016.

His presence there was a sign of how Biden’s campaign sees the race – with multiple opportunities to bank electoral votes, even as a few last-minute polls provided hope for Trump and his supporters.

Biden has multiple paths to victory even without Ohio, a state Trump’s lead in the RealClearPolitics poll average is just a single percentage point, in a mix that includes automated polls that have been favoring the president.

Democratic U.S. presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at the Get Out The Vote event in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S., November 2, 2020. Biden was spending his day in two states Trump carried in 2016 – Pennsylvania and Ohio

The state has been the site to fierce political battles, as it was in 2000 and 2004, although on the current map it is a state that isn’t always essential to Democratic battle plans.

‘Ohio, one more day. Tomorrow we can put an end to a presidency that has divided this nation,’ Biden told a crowd in Cleveland, where he hopes to run up the score even as Trump brings in votes for rural and exurban areas.

‘Tomorrow we can put an end to a presidency that has failed to protect this nation. Tomorrow we can put an end to a presidency that has fanned the flames of hate across this nation,’ Biden said at another one of his drive-in rallies.

Earlier, as he left his Delaware home Biden raised a finger and said ‘one more day’ as he hit the road.

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Fayetteville Regional Airport, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Fayetteville, N.C., where he complained about the Mueller probe and called Hillary Clinton a criminal

Supporters of Democratic U.S. presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden attend the Get Out The Vote event in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S., November 2, 2020

With U.S. coronavirus infections and deaths on the rise, Biden once again focused on the outbreak. And he pushed back on Republican efforts to knock out ballots in key states.

‘I don’t care how hard Donald Trump tries. There is nothing — nothing — that is going to stop the people of this nation from voting,’ Biden said.

‘We are done with the chaos. The tweets. The anger. The hate. The failure. The irresponsibility,’ he said, as a final Morning Consult opinion poll showed Trump with a negative approval rating and Biden with a positive one.

Biden spoke as President Trump told his own supporters to ‘get out and vote, that’s all I ask’ in a rally in Fayetteville. North Carolina is another state Trump won where Biden has a chance to prevail on Election Day.

Trump once again complained about mail-in ballots and blasted the Supreme Court for a decision allowing Pennsylvania to count ballots postmarked by Election Day that come in up to three days afterward.

‘Get your ballots in and have them in long before the third,’ Trump said, ‘and have an election where we can say to the world that we know who won and we know who lost.’

‘Our Supreme Court. I’m just so tired of some of these horrible political decisions that are being made. It’s a shame. It’s a shame,’ he continued. And you know, I won’t get into it too much but I’m going to start getting into it because they’re hurting our country. Very badly.’

Trump is demanding the result be known on Election Day, although some states like Pennsylvania won’t allow the count to begin until Tuesday morning.

Trump used a substantial portion of his own rally to vent about the polls and accuse Biden of corruption, while complaining about the Mueller probe and calling Hillary Clinton a ‘criminal.’

‘I’ve been under investigation since before I became president. I have to be tough,’ Trump said. ‘I have a cloud hanging over my head whether I like it or not.’

‘Hillary was a criminal. She deleted her emails. People go to jail for that. These are criminals. Say it any way you want to do it,’ Trump said.