By Tajudeen Adebanjo and Bolaji Ogundele with agency reports

America erupts in celebration of victory

World leaders hail President-Elect

Wild jubilations erupted across the United States of America (USA) on Saturday moments after TV networks declared Joseph Robinette Biden the winner of the Tuesday presidential election.

Citizens cheered, danced, hugged, clapped and back slapped one another in a fitting climax to many hours of anxious wait for the result of one of the closest presidential elections in the country.

The celebration was particularly emotional in Philadelphia, the biggest city in Pennsylvania, the state where Biden was born and which sealed his Electoral College victory.

Some supporters broke down in tears outside the convention centre where votes were being counted.

World leaders soon followed up with congratulatory messages to the man who will be sworn in as the 46th president of his country.

Biden and wife, Jill, were all smiles at their Delaware residence as TV networks broke the news of his victory.

In his first reaction, the in-coming president said he was honoured to be elected.

He said: “America, I’m honoured that you have chosen me to lead our great country. The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans – whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me.”

Democracy, he said, “beats deep in the heart of America.”

“With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation.

“It’s time for America to unite. And to heal. We are the United States of America. And there’s nothing we can’t do, if we do it together.”

He pledged to “keep the faith that you have placed in me.”

His running mate, Kamala Harris, said: “This election is about so much more than Joe Biden or me.”

She is the first female vice president and the first black and Asian-American vice president in the history of the US.

She was caught on video on Saturday telling Biden on the phone: “We did it. We did it, Joe. You’re going to be the next president of the United States.”

She was all smiles during the telephone conversation.

News of the election result met President Donald Trump at his Virginia golf course.

But his campaign team issued a statement discrediting the election result.

“The simple fact is this election is far from over,” the statement said.

“Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor. Legal votes decide who is president, not the news media.

“Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated.”

It added: “The American people are entitled to an honest election: that means counting all legal ballots, and not counting any illegal ballots.

“This is the only way to ensure the public has full confidence in our election. It remains shocking that the Biden campaign refuses to agree with this basic principle and wants ballots counted even if they are fraudulent, manufactured, or cast by ineligible or deceased voters.

“Only a party engaged in wrongdoing would unlawfully keep observers out of the count room – and then fight in court to block their access.”

Trump’s supporters protested the election outcome with rallies of their own.

The election was called for Biden at 11.25 a.m. by television networks and the Associated Press as he passed a 30,000 lead in Pennsylvania.

The 20 Electoral College votes from the state pushed him over the line.

Later came the result from Nevada which also went in his favour.

By then, he had garnered 273 Electoral College votes; three more than the required number to become president elect.

He was also leading in Arizona and Georgia.

Election not fraudulent – FEC

The US’ Federal Election Commission (FEC) dismissed allegation by President Donald Trump that the election was fraught with irregularities.

Ellen Weintraub, Commissioner of the Federal Election Commission, said “there really has been no evidence of fraud” in the election.

“State and local officials and poll workers throughout the country really stepped up. And there have been very few complaints about how this election was run,” Weintraub told CNN yesterday.

She said: “Very few substantiated complaints, let me put it that way. There is no evidence of any kind of voter fraud. There is no evidence of illegal votes being cast.

“In fact, and you don’t have to take my word for it, because people throughout the country, non-partisan election experts, have come out and handled this election and how it was run.”

Hillary Clinton thanks Americans for voting Biden

Former Secretary of State Hilary Clinton thanked Americans for voting Biden.

Hilary, who lost to Donald Trump in the last presidential election, described the Biden’s feat as “history-making ticket”.

“The voters have spoken, and they have chosen @JoeBiden and @[email protected] to be our next president and vice president. It’s a history-making ticket, a repudiation of Trump, and a new page for America,” she said on Twitter.

“Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen. Onward, together.”

Former President Barack Obama congratulated the incoming president.

Biden was Obama’s vice president.

“I could not be prouder to congratulate our next President, Joe Biden, and our next First Lady, Jill Biden,” Obama said in a statement posted to Twitter.

“I also couldn’t be prouder to congratulate Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff for Kamala’s groundbreaking election as our next Vice President,” he said.

Obama campaigned vigorously for Biden, personally reaching out to voters by phone to support him.

Buhari to Biden: Nigeria looks forward to greater cooperation with the US

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday congratulated Biden on his election as new President of the United States “at a time of uncertainty and fear in world affairs.”

The Nigerian leader said: “Your election is a significant reminder that democracy is the best form of government, because it offers the people the opportunity to change their government by peaceful means.”

According to Buhari, “the most powerful group is not the politicians but voters who can decide the fate of the politicians at the polling booth.”

He noted that “the main fascination of democracy is the freedom of choice and the supremacy of the will of the people.”

The President added that “respect for the will of the people is the very reason why democracy remains the best form of government, despite its limitations from one polity to another and from one society to another.”

He said he was “thrilled by the fact that you are an experienced politician who had served as Congressman for 40 years and Vice President for eight years. This is a remarkable track record that gives us hope that you will add value to the presidency and world affairs.”

President Buhari also noted that “with your election, we look forward to greater cooperation between Nigeria and the United States, especially at economic, diplomatic and political levels, including the war against terrorism.”

On international affairs, President Buhari urged Mr. Biden to “deploy your vast experience in tackling the negative consequences of nationalist politics on world affairs which have created divisions, conflicts and uncertainties.”

The Nigerian leader also called on Mr. Biden “to introduce greater engagement with Africa on the basis of reciprocal respects and shared interests.”

Congratulatory messages pour in from world leaders

Many major political leaders took to Twitter on Saturday to congratulate Joe Biden.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: “Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris.

He later issued a statement, saying he looked forward to working closely together with Biden on “our shared priorities, from climate change to trade and security.”

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said: “I look forward to future cooperation with President Biden. Our transatlantic friendship is irreplaceable if we are to master the great challenges of our time.”

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also tweeted: “Congratulations, @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. Our two countries are close friends, partners, and allies. We share a relationship that’s unique on the world stage. I’m really looking forward to working together and building on that with you both.”

– Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 7, 2020

The French president Emmanuel Macron tweeted: “The Americans have chosen their President. Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris! We have a lot to do to overcome today’s challenges. Let’s work together!”

Michael D. Higgins, the president of Ireland also tweeted a statement congratulating the new president and vice president, saying, “On behalf of the people of Ireland, I wish President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris every success in the years ahead.”

Obasanjo congratulates Biden, Harris

Former Nigerian President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, in a congratulatory message described Biden’s emergence as “a victory of good over evil” which was for most people of the world.

“Not that the world was perfect and equitable but it was reasonably predictable with some measure of rule of law and respect for international agreements and treatise.”

Obasanjo in a one-page letter said he was reasonably sure that the first Africa-America female Vice President-elect of the US, Kamala Harris, “will have some Nigerian DNA in her as most of those taken to the Carribean from Africa went from Nigeria of today” as he further congratulated the duo.

Atiku too

In his own message, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar said he looked forward to “the age long collaboration of our two nations in the course of the advancement of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness for all peoples.”

He asked Biden to “build on US-Nigeria relations, especially on widening the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) for seamless interplay with the African Continental Free Trade Area (ACFTA).”

White House quietly sets up panel for possible Biden transition

Despite strenuous efforts by Trump to discredit the election and challenge the outcome in court, there are indications that the new White House Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows, will helm the White House panel, required by law, to begin planning for a possible transition of power to a new Democratic administration.

A memo to House and Senate committee leaders from a representative in the General Services Administration was the first public acknowledgment by any administration official that the White House was fully complying with legal deadlines, only recently established, to ensure a smooth transfer of power in the executive branch.

Meadowswho, also a former North Carolina congressman, will serve as chair of the White House Transition Coordinating Council. Chris Liddell, deputy chief of staff for policy coordination, will serve as vice chair.

The panel will also include Office of Management and Budget Director Russel Vought, White House counsel Pat Cipollone, and other West Wing officials. There will also be a “transition representative for each eligible candidate” – this is likely to be former Vice President Joe Biden, the apparent Democratic presidential nominee.

Besides, the White House is said to have told government agencies to start preparing for the transition as democrats worry the president won’t cooperate with a handover should one become necessary.

Russell Vought, acting director of the White House’s Office of Management and Budget, issued a memo on Monday ordering 20 different agencies to appoint a transition director by Friday, in accordance with the Presidential Transition Act.

The 17-page memo also outlines the responsibilities of the group, including ensuring a ‘strategy for addressing interagency challenges and responsibilities’ around the transitions, coordinate the activities between the outgoing administration and the incoming one and prepare career government staff to backfill certain roles during the transition.

Congress has appropriated $9.62 million for transition activities this year.

Federal law requires the government to be prepared to change power should an incumbent president lose election. In 2012, then-President Barack Obama prepared to hand over the White House if Mitt Romney won that November – a scenario that did not come to pass.

Biden, who comes into the process with the advantage of having served as vice president, has gotten started too.

Trump confidante reveals Biden transition team already in talks with White House

Former 2016 Trump transition team leader Chris Christie revealed that the Biden administration transition team has already been in contact with the Trump White House to begin the transfer of power.

During an appearance on ABC’s election coverage, Christie was asked by anchor George Stephanopoulos about his experience as the incoming Trump administration’s lead transition official in 2016.

He said: “They already have. The laws require that. Ted Kaufman is running his transition. He’s already been talking to Chris Liddell in the White House,” Christie divulged, referring to Biden’s longtime adviser and the Trump White House deputy chief of staff.

“I think what you’ll see now with the transition is they have to get landing teams in every department as well,” he added. “The thing we recommended to Trump in 2016 was, decide who your chief of staff is going to be, get your senior White House people in place, and then have them be part of the decision making process of how you put a cabinet together.”