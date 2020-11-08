President-elect Joe Biden vowed to be a president for “all Americans,” as he delivered a prime-time address to the nation last night following his victory in the US presidential election.

In an electrifying victory speech, following a day of celebrations in many cities across the United States, Mr Biden pledged to unite the country and “to make America respected around the world again.”

“The people of this nation have spoken. They’ve delivered us a clear victory, a convincing victory, a victory for ‘we the people’,” he said to cheers and a cacophony of car horns at a drive-in victory event in Wilmington, Delaware.

Without mentioning president Donald Trump by name, he said: “I’ve lost a couple of elections myself. But now, let’s give each other a chance. It’s time to put away the harsh rhetoric — to lower the temperature, to see each other again, to listen to each other again. To make progress, we must stop treating our opponents as our enemy.”

“This is the time to heal in America,” he said.

The former vice president, who will become the 46th president of the United States after he won the presidential election earlier on Saturday, struck a note of unity throughout.

“Folks, I’m a proud Democrat, but I will govern as an American president. I will work as hard for those who didn’t vote for me as those who did,” highlighting his track-record as a politician with a reputation for bipartisanship. “Let this grim era of demonisation in America begin to end — here and now. “

“Tonight, the whole world is watching America,” he said. “I believe at our best America is a beacon for the globe, and we lead not by the example of our power, but by the power of our example.”

First woman

Vice-president elect Kamala Harris spoke before the president-elect, delivering a speech imbued with the history of the moment as she became the first ever woman and person of colour to win a vice-presidential contest.

Quoting the late civil rights icon and congressman John Lewis, who said that “democracy is not a state; it is an act,” she thanked voters for “turning out in record numbers to make your voices hear.”

“You chose hope, unity, decency, science, and – yes — truth. You chose Joe Biden as the next President of the United States of America. Joe is a healer, a uniter, a tested and steady hand. A person whose own experience of loss gives him a sense of purpose that will help us, as a nation, reclaim our own sense of purpose.”

Paying tribute to the women, and women of colour, who have come before her, she said: “I stand on their shoulders.”

“While I may be the first woman in this office, I won’t be the last, because every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities,” she declared.

“What a testament it is to Joe’s character that he had the audacity to break one of the most substantial barriers that exists in our country and select a woman as his Vice President,” describing black women as “so often…the backbone of our democracy.”

She said she hoped to be the same kind of vice-president that Mr Biden was to former president Barack Obama – “loyal, honest and prepared, waking up every day thinking of you and your families.”

Mr Biden was joined on stage as he concluded his speech by his wife Jill and extended family, and Ms Harris and her husband and family members.

Spontaneous celebrations

Saturday evening’s victory speech took place after a day of spontaneous celebrations in cities across America, including Washington DC, where thousands of people gathered outside the White House to cheer the election of Mr Biden as the next US president.

Mr Biden was declared the winner of the election by news networks earlier in the day, after he won the key battleground state of Pennsylvania, delivering him the required number of electoral college votes needed to win the contest.

Mr Trump was at his golf course in Virginia when news of Mr Biden’s victory broke, and arrived back to the White House as demonstrations intensified in central Washington.

He tweeted several times throughout the afternoon, claiming that he had “won the election – got 71,000,000 legal votes,” a tweet that prompted a warning from twitter.

Earlier, in a statement released through his campaign, Mr Trump accused Joe Biden of “rushing to falsely pose as the winner.”

“The simple fact is this election is far from over. Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor,” he said in the statement.

World leaders congratulated Mr Biden on his victory throughout the day, increasing pressure on Mr Trump to concede the election.