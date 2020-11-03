Joe Biden started election day Tuesday by attending morning mass and visiting his son Beau’s grave in Delaware, before he headed to Pennsylvania to make a final play for the crucial battleground state.

The Democratic presidential candidate was seen walking into St. Joseph On the Brandywine Catholic Church in Wilmington with his wife Jill and granddaughters Finnegan and Natalie soon after 7 a.m. Tuesday.

The family attended mass at their local church before paying a visit to the grave of Biden’s late son Beau, an Iraq War veteran and Delaware attorney general, who was laid to rest there following his death in 2015 from brain cancer.

Biden’s late first wife Neilia and baby daughter Naomi, who both died in a car crash in 1972, are also buried in the cemetery.

Joe Biden started election day Tuesday by attending morning mass and visiting his son Beau’s grave in Delaware (pictured)

The Democratic presidential candidate was seen walking into St. Joseph On the Brandywine Catholic Church in Wilmington with his wife Jill and granddaughters Finnegan and Natalie soon after 7 a.m. Tuesday (above)

The family attended mass at their local church before paying a visit to the grave of Biden’s late son Beau (pictured), an Iraq War veteran and Delaware attorney general

Biden and Finnegan locked arms and she put her arm around her grandfather at one point as they took a moment at his grave.

Finnegan’s message to the American people was plain for all to see as she sported a face mask and black boots with the word ‘vote’ emblazoned on them.

This marks the second time in three days that Biden has paid a visit to the church after he was spotted attending a service there Sunday.

During that visit, he was met with a small group of pro-life protesters who shouted at the presidential candidate about his stance on abortion and held up banners reading ‘No Catholic can vote for Joe Biden’ and ‘Joe Biden equals abortion, euthanasia and infanticide.’

The three demonstrators, two women and one man, held signs and heckled Biden shouting ‘Joe, you’re a disgrace to the Catholic faith.’

They also heckled Biden’s late son chanting: ‘Repent for your soul’ and ‘Repent for Beau’s soul’.

Beau died aged 46 in 2015 from brain cancer and Biden often pays tribute to his courage battling the disease and also during his deployment to Iraq as a major in the Delaware Army National Guard.

The former vice president spoke of Beau during the first presidential debate in September as he hit out at Trump over his alleged disparaging comments about American military members.

‘The way you talk about the military, the way you talk about them being ‘losers’ and ‘suckers,’ Biden said, referencing the bombshell report in The Atlantic that Trump called the US war dead ‘suckers’ and ‘losers’.

‘My son was in Iraq. He spent a year there. He spent a year there. He got the Bronze Star.

‘He got the Conspicuous Service Medal. He was not a loser. He was a patriot and the people left behind there were heroes,’ said Biden.

Biden and Finnegan locked arms and she put her arm around her grandfather at one point as they took a moment at his grave

Finnegan’s message to the American people was plain for all to see as she sported a face mask and black boots with the word ‘vote’ emblazoned on them

This marks the second time in three days that Biden has paid a visit to the church after he was spotted attending a service there Sunday

Trump cut in to bring the conversation around to Biden’s other son Hunter.

‘Really? Are you talking about Hunter?’ he asked

‘I’m talking about my son, Beau Biden,’ Biden responded to which Trump said: ‘I don’t know Beau. I know Hunter.’

Biden’s Tuesday morning visit to his son’s grave kicks off election day for the Democratic hopeful, who currently leads Trump in the polls.

Biden then left Delaware to head to his home town of Scranton in Pennsylvania before he will later head on to Philadelphia.

He gave a thumbs up to reporters as he boarded a flight in Delaware to head to the Keystone State, taking with him granddaughters Finnegan and Natalie.

‘These are the only two of my grandchildren who have never been to Scranton. So we’re going home,’ he told reporters.

On his arrival in his hometown, Biden spoke to a local carpenters’ union, grabbing a megaphone to address about 50 people who were there.

‘It’s good to be home,’ he said. Then he referenced scoring a unanimous 5-0 vote in the tiny New Hampshire town of Dixville Notch, and turned it into a dig at his rival.

‘Based on Trump’s notion, I’m going to declare victory tonight,’ he quipped.

After two pit stops in Pennsyvlania, Biden will then head back to Wilmington where he and vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris will watch the results come in Tuesday night and deliver their election night remarks.

Harris is spending the last day of the race visiting Detroit, a predominantly black city in battleground state Michigan.

Biden takes a moment at his son’s grave. Beau was laid to rest there following his death in 2015 from brain cancer

Biden’s Tuesday morning visit kicks off election day for the Democratic hopeful

Biden then headed to his home town of Scranton in Pennsylvania and will later go to Philadelphia

Trump also made one of his final trips of the campaign to Scranton Tuesday morning.

Minutes before Biden’s arrival, Trump repeated unsubstantiated claims that the vote in Pennsylvania will be corrupted.

‘Philadelphia will be a disaster,’ Trump said during a hoarse early morning call-in interview on Fox & Friends after attending late night rallies.

He also repeated his demand to know who wins on election night.

‘I’d like to find out on November 3, the end of the evening, or late into the morning whenever, who won the election. And that doesn’t allow that to happen. Unless there’s a blowout, or unless you don’t need Pennsylvania,’ he said.

Trump was referencing a Supreme Court decision allowing the state to count mail-in ballots for three days after election day.

Late Monday, Trump said the decision by the high court will ‘induce violence in the streets.’

The extraordinary tweet, which Twitter slapped a warning label on, came amid preparations at the White House and in Washington for potential blowback in the event of a contested election.

‘The Supreme Court decision on voting in Pennsylvania is a VERY dangerous one. It will allow rampant and unchecked cheating and will undermine our entire systems of laws. It will also induce violence in the streets,’ Trump tweeted.

‘Something must be done!’ he added, without explanation.

The president has threatened to send in his lawyers to halt votes being counted that arrive after election day.

Under state law, election officials cannot start counting mail-in ballots until election day.

With the state’s top election official Kathy Boockvar saying there could be as many as 10 times as many mail-in votes in 2020 as there were in 2016, they could take several days to process and count.

Both Biden and Donald Trump have been eyeing Pennsylvania as one of the key swing states in the White House race.

Pennsylvania accounts for a significant 20 electoral votes meaning both Republicans and Democrats – as well as pollsters – believe the outcome of the state could dictate the entire race.

He gave a thumbs up to reporters as he boarded a flight in Delaware to head to the Keystone State

‘We’re going home,’ Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden told reporters as he headed to Scranton, Pennsylvania on election day. Here he talks with supporters there

Both Biden and Donald Trump have been eyeing Pennsylvania as one of the key swing states

Joe Biden arrives in his hometown Scranton to make a final play for Pennsylvania votes

Biden steps off the airplane at Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport with granddaughters Finnegan and Natalie. He told reporters in Delaware they were ‘going home’

Biden speaks to supporters at a canvass kickoff event at Local Carpenters Union 445 in Scranton

Concerns are mounting that Trump will declare victory in the state long before votes are counted or that he will attempt to stop mail-in votes being counted after election day.

Democrats are thought to be more likely to vote by mail-in voting given Trump’s constant rhetoric that the process is ‘rigged’.

Trump won the state by less than a point over Hillary Clinton back in 2016 however the latest polls show Biden is ahead by around 5 points.

Biden has visited the state more times than any other battleground state during his campaign trail and Trump has also focused heavily on drumming up support in the state.

Nearly 100 million Americans nationwide have voted early, and now it falls to election day voters to finish the job.

Biden entered election day with multiple paths to victory while Trump, playing catch-up in a number of battleground states, had a narrower but still feasible road to clinch 270 electoral college votes.

Control of the Senate is at stake, too: Democrats needed to net three seats if Biden captures the White House to gain control of all of Washington for the first time in a decade.

If Biden loses to Trump, the Democrats can still take control of the Senate if they take four Republican seats.

Meanwhile, the House is expected to remain under Democratic control.