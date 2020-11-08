President Donald Trump has continued to fault the projection of Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 United States presidential election.

President Trump, in a statement released on Sunday, November 7, said he is ready to challenge the success of President-Elect Joe Biden.

He accused the media of helping his democratic opponent to pose as the winner of the election. “Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner in any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts,” Trump said.

Trump also falsely claimed that election observers were not allowed to observe the vote count in several states.

Trump further accused Biden of rushing to declare himself the winner of the election because he doesn’t want the “truth” exposed, adding that his campaign will start prosecuting their case in court from Monday, November 9 to ensure that election laws are upheld and the rightful winner is seated.

Trump has since Tuesday claimed the election was being stolen despite the lack of evidence of any widespread miscounting or fraud. For months, Trump sowed doubt in the mail-in vote process, pushing his supporters to voting in person rather than through the mail.

See the statement from the President below:

Like this: Like Loading...