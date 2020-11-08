Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital Calabar, Cross River State after attack by hoodlums in October.

The Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU) and Assembly of Health Professionals including the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) and members of the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital Calabar, Cross River State have condemned the attack carried out on the Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital by hoodlums and looters hiding under the guise of EndSARS protesters.

Led by Chairman of JOHESU, Daniel Odo, the profe4ssionals called on the Federal Government and other corporate organisations to offer assistance in remodeling the hospital especially due to the recent looting of some of its equipment and structures.

“The attack and desecration of our establishment to say the least was satanic and should be condemned by well-meaning individuals and groups. Items looted include refrigerators, computers, fans, generators, hospital beds, laboratory x-ray equipment, drugs, books, tables, and chairs among others.

“All the official and private cars parked within the precincts of the hospital were vandalised without any milk of human kindness,” Mr Odo said.

He, however, saluted the courage, resilience, and sense of commitment to duty displayed by both the management team and members of staff who ensure that they render mental health services to patients literally on top of rubbles.

The Union appealed to the Federal Ministry of Health to dispatch a high-powered team to assess the extent of destruction towards finding a remedy.

“We appeal to the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Federal and Cross River State Emergency Management Agencies, and the Niger Delta Development Commission to come and assist us.

“We also call on members of the State Assembly and National Assembly from Cross River, Non-Governmental Organisations, and philanthropists to come and help us.”

Odo said further that urgent steps must be taken to improve the standard of services offered to patients as well as an improved working environment for members of staff.

He called for improved security around the facility to ensure the safety of lives and properties within the facility while also appreciating the courage displayed by workers during the attack.