John Brennan vowed Monday that he will end his staunch criticism of Donald Trump and instead ‘ignore’ the president and stop referencing him on Twitter.

‘I now plan to ignore Trump,’ Brennan wrote as part of a Twitter thread Monday evening. ‘I leave his fate to our judicial system, his infamy to history, & his legacy to a trash heap.’

‘And while I will refrain from referencing Donald Trump in Twittersphere again, I will not hesitate to denounce public officials of any political stripe who I believe betray the trust of the American people or engage in unethical, unprincipled, or corrupt activities,’ the former CIA director continued in his four-part post.

He added: ‘I promise.’

Brennan, who served under President Barack Obama and left his post the same day Trump was inaugurated in 2017, has made a name for himself post-public service and since leaving the CIA as one of the president’s biggest and most vocal critics.

He doesn’t mince words for Trump during television appearances, in op-eds and on Twitter against.

‘For four years, I spoke out vigorously against Donald Trump’s craven dishonesty, corrupt pursuit of personal interests, & trampling of our democratic principles,’ Brennan said in his Monday night Twitter rant. ‘After serving over three decades in national security, I felt compelled to condemn Trump’s depravity & incompetence.’

‘My outspokenness has brought criticism, retaliation by the Trump Administration, & threats by those blinded by Trump’s demagoguery,’ he continued.

‘Yes, it is unusual for a former CIA Director to speak out, but when an autocrat descended upon the White House, silence was not an option for me,’ Brennan concluded.

Brennan’s intense criticism of Trump, however, will come to an end.

On Monday, the General Services Administration ascertained the election for Joe Biden, allowing the transition process to begin.

Although Trump has said this was not a concession to the former vice president, it is a sign that his administration is starting to accept that he has lost and the results will not be overturned despite extensive efforts to do so.

Brennan has been on the receiving end of Trump’s ire several times over the last four years.

The former CIA director helped establish the FBI’s counterintelligence investigation into Trump’s 2016 campaign – including inquiries into whether there was coordination between the then-candidate and Russia.

This investigation led to the probes into Trump’s campaign and foreign interference and ultimately led to his impeachment hearings.

Since leaving office, Brennan has used his position to rail against the president, questioning his every move.

In March 2018, he said Trump was ‘paranoid’ and called him a ‘charlatan’ or someone who falsely claims to have special knowledge or skills.

Trump famously called himself a ‘very stable genius’ in June 2018 and two more times in July and September 2019.

After FBI Director Andrew McCabe was fired in 2018, Brennan directed at Trump in a tweet: ‘When the full extent of your venality, moral turpitude, and political corruption becomes known, you will take your rightful place as a disgraced demagogue in the dustbin of history. You may scapegoat Andy McCabe, but will not destroy America… America will triumph over you.’

He also shared in October 2020 that Trump is the biggest threat to the 2020 elections.

‘Dishonesty, especially that coming out of the Donald Trump campaign, and the fact that you have certain networks that continue to misrepresent the facts in a very willful and dishonest fashion, is the main risk,’ he told Business Insider in an interview last month when asked what’s the biggest threat to the election.

‘Trump has a very well established and recognized track record of misrepresenting the truth, and he will continue to do so. And unfortunately, there are too many people who just drink in that demagogic rhetoric that he spews out,’ he continued.