Johnny Depp has revealed he has been fired from his Fantastic Beasts role after losing the Amber Heard ‘wife-beater’ libel trial – in the first sign his career has been damaged by the case.

Depp, 57, was said to have had a ‘monster side’ by a judge who said he did beat Amber 12 times as he lost his £5million libel trial.

In a bombshell statement posted last night from London he said he would battle the court judgement against him, declaring ‘My life and career will not be defined by this moment in time’.

He is understood to have earned £15.2million ($20million) for each film he appears in.

But Warner Bros taking the hard stance against him will spark speculation other big studios could be set to drop the star.

Depp announced: ‘In light of recent events, I would like to make the following short statement. Firstly I’d like to thank everybody who has gifted me with their support and loyalty. I have been humbled and moved by your many messages of love and concern, particularly over the last few days.

‘Secondly, I wish to let you know that i have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected that and agreed to that request.

‘Finally I wish to say this. The surreal judgement of the court in the UK will not change my fight to tell the truth and I confirm that I plan to appeal.

‘My resolve remains strong and I intend to prove that the allegations against me are false. My life and career will not be defined by this moment in time. Thank you for reading. Sincerely Johnny Depp.’

Warner Bros said the role of Grindelwald in the films would be recast but said production had already started.

It raised speculation some of the movie could need to be reshot, depending on how much had been already filmed.

In a statement, the film studio said: ‘Johnny Depp will depart the Fantastic Beasts franchise. We thank Johnny for his work on the films to date. Fantastic Beasts 3 is currently in production, and the role of Gellert Grindelwald will be recast. The film will debut in theatres worldwide in the summer of 2022.’

The news could see Depp lose several other endorsements, including his lucrative $5million Dior deal to be the face of their popular cologne Sauvage.

His case could mirror those of actors like Kevin Spacey who saw brands desert them in the wake of explosive legal battles.

Depp posted a statement on Instagram saying he would appeal the decision and confirming he had been asked to leave film

Depp as Gellert Grindelwald in the 2018 ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’ film before his firing

Johnny Depp (right), 57, today lost his bitter High Court fight with Amber Heard (left) and The Sun newspaper. The court found Depp was ‘wife beater’ following a sensational 16-day trial which lifted the lid on the fallen Hollywood icon’s chaotic lifestyle

JK Rowling has yet to comment on Depp’s removal from the role but previously defended the actor’s role in the Fantastic Beasts franchise.

In a statement two years ago, she said: ‘When Johnny Depp was cast as Grindelwald, I thought he’d be wonderful in the role. However, around the time of filming his cameo in the first movie, stories had appeared in the press that deeply concerned me and everyone most closely involved in the franchise.

‘Harry Potter fans had legitimate questions and concerns about our choice to continue with Johnny Depp in the role. As David Yates, long-time Potter director, has already said, we naturally considered the possibility of recasting. I understand why some have been confused and angry about why that didn’t happen.

‘The huge, mutually supportive community that has grown up around Harry Potter is one of the greatest joys of my life. For me personally, the inability to speak openly to fans about this issue has been difficult, frustrating and at times painful. However, the agreements that have been put in place to protect the privacy of two people, both of whom have expressed a desire to get on with their lives, must be respected. Based on our understanding of the circumstances, the filmmakers and I are not only comfortable sticking with our original casting, but genuinely happy to have Johnny playing a major character in the movies.

‘I’ve loved writing the first two screenplays and I can’t wait for fans to see ‘The Crimes of Grindelwald’. I accept that there will be those who are not satisfied with our choice of actor in the title role. However, conscience isn’t governable by committee. Within the fictional world and outside it, we all have to do what we believe to be the right thing.’

She has yet to comment on the decision to remove him from the movie franchise.

Depp had taken The Sun to court over an article which had labelled him a wife-beater, but lost the case.

He now faces a desperate battle to salvage his career after losing the blockbuster libel action and being labelled a wife beater, according to a top celebrity crisis management expert.

Mark Borkowski said for the 57-year-old to resume his career would be the equivalent of ‘climbing Mt Everest without oxygen, barefoot and in his underpants’.

He said: ‘His reputation is in tatters. Having lost this libel case he will always be known as a wife beater. Whenever he is interviewed by a journalist, he will be asked about this and if he is a wife beater.

‘It does not get any worse for him. Hollywood is very corporate and risk adverse with its money. Those making film franchises will not want to take the risk. This is a personal disaster for him. For him to come back will be the equivalent of climbing Mt Everest without oxygen, in his underpants and barefoot. That’s how hard it will be.’

Borkowski, whose clients include Noel Edmunds and Led Zeppelin star Jimmy Page, said Depp’s one hope was his huge worldwide fan base who will support him despite the verdict in the High Court.

‘Don’t write him off just yet. He is still very popular, so I would never say never that he will come back. He has a huge fan base who will still support him.’

‘There is also the #MeToo movement and Hollywood is engaged in a cultural war. He might not get involved in the big blockbusters, but there are also smaller independent films.

Borkowski questioned the decision by Depp bring the case against The Sun newspaper.

‘I am sure he now regrets bringing this case but he obviously felt it was necessary.’

Other reputation management experts agreed that Depp faces the end of his career.

Troubled: In his ruling the judge found Depp had attacked his ex-wife Heard a dozen times and said he accepted that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor became a ‘monster’ when he binged on drink and drugs (pictured in January 2016)

Emotional: Amber Heard hugged her family outside her LA home on Monday after hearing the Johnny Depp verdict:after judge branded her ex husband ‘a monster’ who DID beat her 12 times as he lost his £5m ‘wife-beater’ libel trial

Steven Heffer, Head of Media and Privacy at law firm Collyer Bristow said: ‘Depp’s strategy was high risk and has proved an absolute disaster. It is often best not to risk all for these sort of legal cases. A better approach may have been to publish a public statement denying the allegations.

‘That would have left question marks but would have avoided the disaster scenario. Nobody can be forced to bring a libel claim, and given the stormy background of the relationship it was probably unwise to do so.

‘Unfortunately for Depp, it is highly likely to have been a career-ending decision. What it does mean is that the future of the other legal actions is uncertain.’

Depp still faces a hearing in the America where he is suing his former wife for £39m in a defamation suit following a 2018 article for The Washington Post where she discussed domestic violence.

Depp had hoped a victory in the High Court in London would bolster his case which is not likely to be heard until 2021.

Amber Melville- Brown from law firm Withers said the libel defeat could see Depp drop the defamation suit.

She said: ‘Johnny and Amber are set to meet again in the courts of Virginia, USA in May 2021 regarding a comment piece she wrote in the Washington Post – a piece that he says means that he is violent towards women.

‘Not only will the extensive evidence in the case ‘over here’ be dissected by the attorneys ‘over there’ but this judgment may stop the US proceedings in its tracks.

‘While the accusations may be slightly different, the legal systems are even more so, and the burden of proof on the defendant in the label courts of England and Wales is much higher than it is in the US.

‘Accordingly, Depp’s failure to convince a British judge to that higher standard may sink the American libel ship of Hollywood’s most famous pirate of the Caribbean.’

Phil Hall, who runs the PHA Group, said the only way back for Depp was to admit his mistakes.

He said: ‘There has to be a mea culpa and clean himself up, get off drink and drunks and show that he has changed. If he doesn’t do that then his career could be over.’

The embarrassing revelations from the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial: From the ‘disco bloodbath’ to THAT messy bed photo… the lurid details of couples’ chaotic marriage dredged up in court

Johnny Depp‘s defeat in the High Court today brings an end to one of the most extraordinary celebrity marriage rows to have ever aired in full public view.

For two weeks over the summer legions of fans around the world watched stunned as explosive revelations from the actor’s turbulent relationship with Amber Heard made waves.

Armed with the most lurid details of their messy marriage and subsequent divorce, lawyers representing Depp and The Sun newspaper dropped daily bombshells in an attempt to negatively portray the other side.

One of the most jaw-dropping claims resulted in the now notorious ‘poo-gate’ in which Depp, 57, alleged that Heard, 34, had defecated in their marital bed – which the actress blamed on their dogs.

And Heard, who was The Sun’s star witness against Depp’s accusations he had unfairly been branded a ‘wife-beater’, told the court he had once flew into a violent rage and hit her so hard that blood splattered on the wall.

The Pirates Of The Caribbean star was this morning handed defeat in London, but the no-holds-barred nature of the case will leave many wondering if there were any winners.

Here, MailOnline recounts the most shocking claims.

For two weeks last summer legions of fans around the world watched stunned as explosive revelations from the actor’s turbulent relationship with Amber Heard made waves (pictured in July when the trial ended)

THE DEFECATION INCIDENT

This came to be known as ‘poo-gate,’ and took place in Los Angeles in April 2016 during Heard’s 30th birthday party.

Depp told the court that he arrived two hours late, after receiving some bad news about his financial losses and that a row broke out between him and Heard.

She told that court that her ex-husband threw a magnum champagne bottle at her and shoved her to the floor several times before leaving a note reading ‘Happy F***ing Birthday’.

The next day, Depp alleged that he had been informed that Heard had defecated in their marital bed and told the building manager that it was ‘just a harmless prank.

He admitted in court that at first, he laughed about the incident, referring to his ex-wife as ‘Amber Turd,’ but it was around this point that he decided to divorce her and moved out of their penthouse.

Heard blamed their small dog Boo for the faeces and told the court that she would never do something so ‘absolutely disgusting.’

She claimed the dog had a problem with messing itself ‘since the weed’- claiming Boo ate a bag of Depp’s cannabis as a puppy.

One of the most jaw-dropping claims resulted in the now notorious ‘poo-gate’ in which Depp, 57, alleged that Heard, 34, had defecated in their marital bed – which the actress blamed on their dogs

THE PHONE THROWING INCIDENT

A month later in May 2016 Depp told the court that he returned to the penthouse to collect his belongings with his private security guards Jerry Judge and Sean Betts.

Heard said Depp became ‘very angry’, throwing her phone at her and hitting her in the eye before smashing ‘everything he could’ with a magnum of champagne after they started rowing over the defecation incident.

Depp claimed his two security guards entered the room when they heard Heard shouting, and saw her ‘repeatedly screaming, ‘stop hitting me, Johnny’ while he was 20 feet away in the kitchen.

He also says that two police officers who attended the apartment after the incident ‘saw no injuries or bruising or swelling’.

Both officers also gave evidence via video link and claimed that they did not see Heard with any injuries.

During the trial Heard showed bruises she claimed were inflicted by Depp as he allegedly smashed her iPhone in her face at her LA home in May 2016, a month after Heard allegedly ‘defecated’ in their marital bed on her 30th birthday

AUSTRALIA 2015

Depp was accused of repeatedly assaulting Heard after an argument over his alleged use of MDMA during a three-day trip to Australia, while he was filming Pirates of the Caribbean.

She told the court that he stayed up all night, taking pills and drinking, and then attacked her again the next morning.

The following night, he pushed her into a table tennis table, tore off her nightgown and attacked her, before smashing a telephone into a wall and severing the top of his middle finger.

The court was shown photographs of a mansion they were staying in, which Heard claimed Depp daubed with graffiti using his blood and smashed up parts of it up.

She claims he wrote messages to her around the house in a mixture of paint and blood from his finger – which Mr Depp admitted doing while ‘in shock’ – as well as having ‘urinated all over the house in an attempt to write messages.’

Depp claimed that it was Heard who was violent, throwing a bottle at him which severed the top of his finer and stubbing a cigarette out on his cheek, resulting in him being taken to hospital.

Depp severed the top of his finger (pictured) when he smashed a vodka bottle during a row with Heard over his drug-taking while he was in Australia in March 2015 filming Pirates of the Caribbean

After slicing off the top of his finger, Depp went to the bathroom at the mansion in Melbourne they were renting – and wrote I love you in his blood on the mirror. He also daubed other graffiti on the mirror during his drug-fuelled rage

THE LATE LATE SHOW

The High Court was also played excerpts of Heard’s appearance on The Late, Late Show with James Corden in December 2015.

Twenty-four hours before it she claimed that Depp slapped her, dragged her by the hair through their apartment – pulling clumps of her hair out – and then repeatedly punched her in the head, leaving her with ‘tons of injuries’ including bruised ribs and arms, bruises all over her body, two black eyes, a broken nose and a broken lip.

When asked by Depp’s lawyer Eleanor Laws QC why none of the injuries to her face were visible when she appeared on live television, Heard replied that she had covered them up with makeup.

Depp pictured on the night before Heard’s appearance on James Corden’s Late Late Show, which was referred to as an exhibit

Heard’s team showed the court photos of a separate incident showing bruising to her face after Depp allegedly headbutted her. The trial heard evidence about 14 altercations from their time together. The court believed Heard that he did hit her

The High Court was also played excerpts of Heard’s appearance on The Late, Late Show with James Corden in December 2015

THE PLANE INCIDENT

Depp and Heard took a private plane from Boston to LA. She claimed that during that time he was drinking heavily, threw objects at her, pushed a chair at her, slapped her and kicked her in the back before passing out in the toilet.

Depp says Heard ‘began to harangue him’ as he was sketching in a notebook, he then tried to ‘playfully tap her on the bottom with his foot’, at which Miss Heard took ‘great offence’ and continued to verbally berate him.

The court was also played an audio recording taken during the incident. During the 18-second clip a woman’s voice can be heard saying ‘keep an eye on him,’ while what sounds like a man makes long, low moans.

While giving evidence, Depp did not confirm that it was him but admitted that he could not remember anybody else making that noise on the plane.

He described the noise as sounding ‘like an animal in pain,’ to which Sasha Wass QC, the Sun’s lawyer responded: ‘I think you are that animal.’

‘DISCO BLOOD BATH’ INCIDENT

The court was also shown photographs of Heard’s trashed LA home taken in March 2013. She claimed that the actor became angry and jealous when she had hung a painting, by her ex-partner Tasya Van Ree, by her bed.

Depp was also accused of trying to set it on fire and hitting Heard so hard that blood from her lip ended up on the wall.

Depp maintained that he simply asked Heard to move the painting from the bedroom ‘as a courtesy’ and that she had an ‘extreme reaction’.

He also says a text he sent later, describing the evening as a ‘disco bloodbath’, was designed to placate Heard and not an apology for alleged violence.

AUSTRALIA DOG SMUGGLING INCIDENT

Amber Heard’s pet teacup Yorkshire Terriers Pistol and Boo

Heard was accused of forcing two of Depp’s staff to lie about their two dogs being taken to Australia in April 2015, despite them repeatedly telling her that it was not legal for them to be taken.

Kevin Murphy, who worked for the Pirates of the Caribbean star for almost eight years, alleged that Heard had ‘demanded’ he make a false statement about the animals being ‘smuggled’ into the country.

He also alleged in a statement that she had asked him to contact her former assistant Kate James and ask her to lie under oath to an Australian court.

In October 2015 Heard faced criminal proceedings in Australia for taking the couple’s two Yorkshire terriers, Pistol and Boo, into the country illegally.

She and Depp recorded a now-famous video in 2016 apologising for doing so.

Murphy claim that he was put ‘under pressure’ by Heard for making a false statement, which he later retracted once she and Depp split.

A PINT OF WHISKY AND FOUR LINES FOR LUNCH

The High Court was shown photographs Johnny Depp’s drink and drug-filled lifestyle, including an image taken by Heard that shows a pint of whisky, four lines of cocaine and his skull and crossbones ‘pill box’ ready for consumption at 1.37pm.

Heard took the photo at her LA home in 2013 before the couple had another blazing row about his drug and alcohol use – on the afternoon when he was supposed to be filming a documentary on Rolling Stone Keith Richards.

One photograph shows a glass table littered with mountains of alcohol and drugs, with four lines of cocaine cut for use next to his driving licence and a tube.

A skull and crossbones ‘pill box’ with ‘Property of JD’ written across the top, which Depp said ‘probably’ contained drugs at the time the photograph was taken, is to one side.

Amber Heard took this photo, claiming it to be Johnny Depp’s pint of whisky, four lines of cocaine and his skull and crossbones ‘pill box’ ready for consumption at 1.37pm. She took the picture before the couple had a blazing row at their LA home in 2013

‘WINO FOREVER’ TATTOO INCIDENT

Heard alleged that Depp slapped her in 2013 after she laughed at a tattoo which read ‘Wino forever’.

Depp originally got the tattoo reading ‘Winona Forever’ in tribute to his then girlfriend Winona Ryder, and changed it after they broke up in 1993.

Depp was asked in court if he had taken cocaine at the time of the alleged slapping in March 2013. Depp said it was ‘difficult to recollect’ but it was ‘possible’.

The Sun’s barrister asked Depp about a tattoo he had done on his arm during his relationship with actress Winona Ryder, which read ‘Winona Forever’ and which he had changed to ‘Wino Forever’ after they split.