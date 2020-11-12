By Karen Ruiz For Dailymail.com

Published: 12:05 EST, 11 November 2020 | Updated: 15:14 EST, 11 November 2020

Hollywood actor Jon Voight has urged Republicans to keep up their fight for Trump’s re-election, calling the battle amid Biden’s proclaimed victory the ‘greatest fight since the Civil war.’

Voight, a longtime Trump supporter, spoke out against the election results in a Twitter video shared on Tuesday repeating the president’s claims that the race had been rigged.

In the two-minute clip captioned ‘we all know the truth’, the actor referred to Biden’s win as a ‘lie’, warning that Democrats will have to pay the price for their alleged deception.

Jon Voight sent a message to Republicans in a video shared on Twitter Tuesday urging them to keep up their fight for Trump’s re-election despite Biden’s victory

The Hollywood actor, 81, is a longtime supporter of Trump, and had previously called on Americans to re-elect the president to protect the country from ‘evil’ Joe Biden. Voight is pictured above after being awarded the National Medal of Arts by Trump last November

He also issued a warning to those celebrating the win, saying they are only welcoming the ‘horror they will be in for’ because the promises ‘being made from the left to the American people will never come to be.’

‘My friends of all colors, races and religions, this is now our greatest fight since the civil war,’ Voight said in the video.

‘The battle of righteousness versus Satan – yes, Satan. Because these leftists are evil, corrupt and they want to tear down this nation.

‘We must not allow this. We must fight this corruption that has taken over and fight for the good that seems lost,’ he added.

Voight went on to urge Americans to give their ‘trust to God’, calling the ballot count ‘corruption’ before closing his statement with a quote from Muhammed Ali.

‘Let us not back down, let us fight this fight as if it is our last fight on earth. As Muhammed Ali said, it’s not over until the last punch you have.’

Voight attended Trump’s Salute to America Fourth of July event at the Lincoln Memorial last year

Voight in his message repeated Trump’s claims of election fraud and cheating, as he referred to Democrats as ‘evil’ and compared them to ‘Satan’

The video comes as President Trump and his supporters continue to refuse to accept the election results, claiming it was unfairly ‘stolen’ from him through voter fraud and cheating.

As of Wednesday, four days after Biden was declared president-elect, Trump has not conceded and is pushing forward with his legal battles challenging the election results in several states.

Voight’s message comes weeks after his previous video he shared ahead of the election telling Americans they must re-elect Trump in order to save the nation from ‘evil’ Joe Biden.

‘Biden is evil. Trump must win. He’s real. He will bring back the people’s trust,’ Voight began. ‘These leftists are not for the American people. It’s the biggest cover-up ever.’

Last month Voight shared a video saying America must reelect President Donald Trump in order to save the nation from ‘evil’ Joe Biden

He went on to claim that Biden’s plan for America is similar to that of former president Barack Obama, warning that ‘we cannot let that happen again.’

Voight, who is the father of actress Angelina Jolie, has previously appeared at campaign rallies and events to support Trump.

Earlier this year, he praised Trump on two occasions as the coronavirus pandemic spread across the nation.

In a March video, Voight talked about American overcoming the pandemic, which at that time had started taking a toll on the epicenter, New York City.

A little less than two months later, he praised Trump for being a ‘hero’ who ‘will protect his country till the end, with dignity, honor, respect and love’.

Voight also narrated a video that kicked off the first night of the Republican National Convention in August.