Anthony Joshua has criticised Deontay Wilder for his bizarre excuses for losing to Tyson Fury.

Wilder was beaten by Fury in their rematch in February as he suffered his first professional defeat and The Bronze Bomber came up with several bizarre explanations for the loss, including a claim that Fury’s fingernails punctured the glove and scratched him.

In addition, Wilder claimed that Fury put something ‘the size and the shape of an egg weight’ in his glove.

Furthermore, Wilder blamed the referee and Fury’s trainer.

In another of his unusual claims, Wilder said that his ring entrance outfit, which weighed 40 lbs, was too heavy for him.

Read Also: Pulev vows to dethrone Joshua

“I’m not surprised,” Joshua told Sky Sports about Wilder’s excuses. “He is trying to express how he feels to the world. He has left it to us, the masses, to interpret it how we feel is best.

“How he feels today might change in a year or two years due to experiences or more understanding of the situation that he has gone through.

“He was knocking everybody out and got used to a winning performance. He took a loss and isn’t used to it; as time goes on, he may express himself differently.

“Today? In my humble opinion it isn’t coming across in the right way.” Between 2016 and 2019 Joshua and Wilder held every major heavyweight belt but were unable to strike a deal to face each other.