Our Reporter

ANTHONY Joshua has blasted Deontay Wilder for “dragging my name through the mud” following the American’s admission that he received an offer to fight him in 2019.

Joshua and Wilder were on a collision course to lock horns whilst both men were undefeated world heavyweight champions, something which is no longer the case.

A showdown between the pair never materialised, however, with their respective management teams accusing one another of avoiding it. The Bronze Bomber instead turned his attention to a rematch with AJ’s domestic rival Tyson Fury, who snatched the WBC title from his grasp last February after being controversially denied it in their opening split-decision draw 14 months earlier.

And in a tweet aimed at Fury over the weekend, Wilder finally let slip that he was the one avoiding Joshua. Joshua is relieved the truth is finally out, but blasted his rival for “dragging my name through the mud.”