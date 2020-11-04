Agency Reporter

In-form Diogo Jota scored a terrific hat-trick as Liverpool made a big Champions League statement of intent with a stunning win at Atalanta.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have won all three Group D games without conceding a goal, and victory in one of their remaining fixtures should be enough to take them through to the knockout stages.

Portugal international Jota showed why he was given a start ahead of Roberto Firmino by scoring for a fourth consecutive game, dinking in a delightful opener before doubling the lead with a thumping strike at the near post.

He completed his triple in the second period, collecting Sadio Mane’s pass before going round goalkeeper Marco Sportiello and slotting into an open net.

In between Jota’s third, the Reds netted two quick-fire goals at the start of the second half as Mohamed Salah took full advantage of an exposed backline to run clear and curl home and Mane clipped in the fourth.

Rodrygo’s late strike gave Real Madrid victory over Inter Milan – their first Champions League win of the season.

Real looked in control when Karim Benzema rounded Samir Handanovic to put them ahead and Sergio Ramos headed in his 100th goal for the club.

But moments later Lautaro Martinez scored from Nicolo Barella’s backheel pass and Ivan Perisic levelled with a composed finish from a Martinez header.

Rodrygo was Real’s hero with a powerful effort from Vinicius Jr’s pass.

Real are level on four points with second-placed Shakhtar Donetsk, one point behind leaders Borussia Monchengladbach. Inter are bottom on two points.

Bayern Munich thrashed Red Bull Salzburg to maintain their 100% record in the 2020/2021 UEFA Champions League.

Mergim Berisha put the hosts ahead but Robert Lewandowski’s penalty made it 1-1 and an own goal from home defender Rasmus Kristensen put Bayern ahead.

Salzburg substitute Masaya Okugawa equalised before Jerome Boateng headed in Bayern’s third from a corner.

Leroy Sane curled in a fourth goal, Lewandowski headed a fifth and Lucas Hernandez added a sixth in injury time. (BBCSports)

RESULTS:

Lokomotiv Moscow 1 -1 Atletico Madrid

Shakhtar Donetsk 0-6 Borussia Mönchengladbach

RB Salzburg 2 -6 Bayern Munich

Real Madrid 3-2 Inter Milan

FC Porto 3-0 Marseille

Man City 3-0 Olympiakos

Atalanta 0-5 Liverpool

FC Midtjylland 1- 2 Ajax