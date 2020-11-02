Proper road markings and signage are helping to bring sanity into travel on Nigeria’s federal roads, writes OGOCHUKWU IKEJE

You have been planning for a long time to make that all-important trip out of town but never pulled it off. So, you get in the car one day, pull out into the street and hit the expressway. One hour later, you turn off into a small road and drive for another hour only to realise that you missed your way.

You’ve lost time. You’ve wasted energy, and, for a moment, you resist looking at the fuel gauge because you won’t like what you’ll see. You slam a fist into a palm, reverse the car and start all over again.

You lost your way because there was probably no sign announcing the community you were visiting, or, if there was such a sign, it was so rusty that you could not read the lettering.

Few things can be as frustrating. But there is a remarkable effort to save travellers the agony of getting lost on Nigeria’s federal roads. That effort is encapsulated in what Minister of Works and Housing Mr Babatunde Fashola calls “appropriate road furniture”, which, more or less, defines his ministry’s road policy.

“Federal roads are designed to international standard,” the Senior Advocate of Nigeria says. “They have always been. The fact that we have not in the past executed the road furniture component of the contract does not mean that it was not always there. Before this administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, the funding for road construction was so miserly, about N18 billion. We couldn’t even complete roads, not to talk of installing road furniture such as lane markings and road signage, which is where we seek to be.”

Appropriate road furniture starts with good roads. It also includes milestones or concrete slabs placed at intervals on the roadside telling you how many miles you have travelled and how many lie ahead before you hit your destination. Road markings are also part of the furniture, with clear (and sometimes) colourful marks or symbols indicating your lane and other road users’, telling you whether to stop for pedestrians and where to turn into another lane. Road signage includes symbols indicating where to hit the accelerator, where to cut your speed, where not to honk your horn, and dangers ahead. They even tell you where you must stop or where a train might chug past across the road.

Travel on Nigerian roads has not always been pleasurable; in fact, it has been chaotic and frustrating. Things are changing.

Has the country turned the corner and shed its sullied profile? Not quite, and Fashola laments the fact that past administrations made things very difficult by paying little attention to the roads, budgeting a “miserly” N18 billion for the sector. But last May when the Buhari administration was sworn in for a second term, the objective was to drive economic growth through infrastructure development and nowhere is this drive more evident than on the roads, according to findings. The result is that in every zone of the federation, there are hundreds of kilometres of paved federal roads with clear road markings and signage.

Such roads give travellers a sense of how far they have come, how far they have to travel, and help them get a sense of when to refuel, and determine whether to continue their journey or find a rest-house to hunker down for the night before continuing the ride in the morning. Fashola says his ministry also envisions rest-houses as part of the road support system.

With the help of a big, bold and conspicuous sign set on a clean, green board, anyone travelling from Ibadan to Ogbomoso or Ilorin, for instance, knows the distance between one city and another. So does the motorist on the Eket-Ikot-Ubo-Oron Road, and the one on the Kirayi-Kurumi-Gogo-Assakio Road, or anyone on the Abuja-Zaria-Kaduna Road. Commuters travelling from Orlu to Akokwa or Ekwuluobia now have the same experience.

Not all the roads were built from scratch. Some were simply rebuilt, some rehabilitated like the Benin-Ore Road. These roads are equipped with markings and signage, now making road travel a pleasure.

“You discover sometimes that you don’t know a direction, and are confused, but when you look at the board, it gives you the direction to take,” Steven Ajor, a motorist, says, with a smile. “You see the name of the place you are, written boldly.”

Babatunde Fashola

Ajor also says travel time on these roads is much shortened these days, and it is easier to locate any distressed traveller.

Shuaibu Momoh and Mohammed Nurudeen say they enjoy travelling by road, stressing the relief of knowing the distance they have covered and what lies ahead, with the help of signage.

The Ministry says they have installed 1240 route assurance signage across the country.

Some 1908 persons have gained employed directly or otherwise through the engagement of local workers employed by the contractors. Food vendors in local communities provide food and refreshment for road workers, it was said.

Fashola says materials for signage and lane markings such as paints are mostly sourced locally to “save cost and create jobs”.

A signage factory in Abuja operated by the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) produced most of the roads signs, Fashola says.

“We are reviving the FRSC plant in Abuja where most of our materials are produced,” he says. “What we did was to first standardise all of the designs of signage and road directional signs that we wanted to use. We developed a manual for the work, determined the quality of paper and paint, the height of poles, clarity of colours, after which we awarded to contractors.”

Those painstaking and inward-looking measures, Fashola says, help to conserve much-needed funds and create jobs.

Fashola says his ministry is not just concerned about building or rehabilitating roads, or even of fitting road furniture on them but also looking to ensure that the roads are not abused.

“Every road has a design capacity, and any abuse, such as overloading, affects its lifespan,” he says, adding that his ministry is working on enforcing overloading regulations.

The Works ministry is likely to have a huge task on their hands contending with Nigerian commercial motorists whose stock in trade seems to be loading their vehicles till there is no more room to fit in anyone or anything. But for other road users like Steven Ajor, Shuaibu Momoh and Mohammed Nurudeen, Fashola and his ministry are doing what no one else did before.