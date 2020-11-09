At a Mapo Customary court sitting on Friday, the marriage between Osin and her estranged husband, Kehinde, was dissolved over his refusal to get a job and cater for his children. The marriage, they say, lasted for 12years.

Osin who is a hairdresser by profession begged the court to dissolve her marriage, stating emphatically how lazy and irresponsible Kehinde is.

Delivering judgment, Chief Ademola Odunade, the President of the court, held that the marriage between Osin and Kehinde was dissolved because they failed to resolve their differences.

Odunade gave custody of the two children to Osin and instructed Kehinde to pay N10,000 as a monthly allowance. Kehinde was also ordered to pay N20,000 as compensation for damaging Osin’s phone.

Earlier in the appeal, Osin alleged that Kehinde was unserious, nonchalant, and lazy. “He refused to get a job. I got him a loan from a micro-finance bank to start a business but he squandered the money and refused to help me pay the debt,” she said.

The respondent agreed to the suit and gave reasons for his actions. Kehinde, a commercial motorcyclist, however, argued that his wife was a bad example of a woman. “She is adulterous. I destroyed her mobile phone because she calls her lovers in my presence,” he stated.

