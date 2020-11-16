Judge Jeanine Pirro launched an attack on Democrats and others who are telling President Donald Trump and his supporters to accept that he lost the election to Joe Biden at the top of her Fox News show on Saturday night.

Pirro’s rant came hours after tens of thousands of Trump fans marched through Washington DC to show support for the president’s unsubstantiated claims of election fraud.

The host listed off some of those claims and insisted that Trump has no obligation to concede until they are investigated fully.

‘We’ll pursue all legal avenues where there are irregularities, anomalies, illegalities and corruptions, and until the certification and the electors vote, that is not a lot to ask,’ she said of herself and other Trump supporters.

‘So don’t you dare ask us to just accept it and move on, and don’t you dare tell me I’m being un-American by questioning what even a Supreme Court justice has put a hold on.

‘And don’t you dare ask us to go quietly into the night.’

Pirro pointed out that it is not up to the media to declare the winner of the election – a complaint that has been pushed loudly and frequently by Trump and his allies – even though the media has signaled a presumptive winner in every election in modern history.

She also questioned the true motivations behind changes made to this year’s election procedures in response to the coronavirus pandemic, as Trump has done.

‘We are criticized because we are asking questions,’ she said. ‘Under the cover of Covid, rules were changed, providing opportunities for wrongdoers.

‘Covid cannot be used to run herd on our constitution. Covid is not a prophylactic that prevents us from exercising our constitutional fundamental right to vote.’

Pirro listed off several allegations of voter fraud pushed by the Trump campaign in lawsuits across various states, such as GOP poll watchers being barred from counting centers, ballots being accepted late and corruption of machines that tally votes.

While those allegations have yet to be substantiated, Pirro insisted that they must be probed extensively.

‘The question is, will any of these allegations affect a sufficient number of votes to change the result of the election?’ Pirro asked. ‘Maybe yes, and maybe no.’

She then acknowledged the possibility that the allegations would not sway the result, and said she could accept a Biden presidency in that case.

‘If the answer is President Trump did not win, then on January 20, Joe Biden will be my president,’ she said.

‘But until then, President Trump is my president because America has only one president at a time.

‘And in the meantime, please don’t tell me that we cannot examine the ballots. Please do not tell me that we cannot pursue these irregularities. That’s laughable!’

Trump appeared to agree with Pirro’s commentary as he retweeted five clips from her show.

Hours later on Sunday morning Trump admitted for the first time that Biden won the election – but quickly clarified that he still believes he is the rightful winner and the election was ‘stolen’ by Democrats.

‘He won because the Election was Rigged,’ the president tweeted. ‘NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn’t even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more!’

President Trump tweeted for the first time Sunday that Biden won the election more than week after it was called for the Democrat by most major media outlets

Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani explained the tweet on the Fox News show Sunday Morning Futures. When asked by host Maria Bartiromo asked if the tweet was a concession, Giuliani said: ‘No, far from it.’

‘What he’s saying is more, I guess, you would call it sarcastic, or a comment on the terrible times in which we live, in which the media has said he won, but by going on to point out that it was illegal,’ Giuliani continued. ‘Obviously, he’s contesting it vigorously in the courts.’

Trump also assured that he is not conceding in a second tweet.

‘He only won in the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA. I concede NOTHING!’ he wrote.

‘We have a long way to go. This was a RIGGED ELECTION!’

Giuliani also said that the election will be overturned, as he asserted to Bartiromo that there is vast evidence that the machines used for counting ballots were rigged for Biden and deleted Trump’s votes.

‘Beyond this election, which I believe will get overturned – but, beyond this election, this whole thing has to be investigated as a national security matter,’ he said.