Julianne Hough has officially filed for divorce from husband Brooks Laich after just three years of marriage and six months after announcing their separation.

The Dancing With the Stars personality has been on and off with her former NHL player beau, 37, for some time, after initially splitting six months ago.

Despite sparking reconciliation rumors in recent days, Hough, 32, went ahead and filed for divorce Monday in Los Angeles, according to TMZ.

Julianne and Brooks tied the knot in 2017 at Lake Coeur d’Alene, Idaho following a two year long engagement.

The actress accepted a proposal from Brooks in 2015, a year after they first started dating.

The couple raised eyebrows, however, when it emerged they had decided to quarantine apart, with Julianne remaining in Los Angeles and Brooks self-isolating in Idaho.

In May, the duo announced their separation.

‘We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate,’ the couple told People together.

‘We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place.’

In the aftermath of the split, Julianne even dyed her blonde hair brunette.

The color change was apparently done to reflect her inner pain.

‘Julianne’s not doing great right now and feels like her brunette hair is a reflection of her feelings…she is super upset,’ a source told Us Weekly at the time.

Despite the separation, the two continued to be seen together, and even reportedly went on vacation together.

Julianne recently joined Brooks in Idaho, where they spent time near the spot they tied the knot, Coeur d’Alene, according to People.

The sightings fueled rumors all may not be lost between the pair, who were ‘definitely working on their marriage again’, a source told People in September.

‘A reconciliation is looking more and more likely,’ the insider continued.

However, shutting down any speculation, Julianne filed for divorce in Los Angeles on Monday.