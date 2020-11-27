By Olalekan Okusan

Nigeria’s Junior Ajayi is hoping to win the CAF Champions League trophy when his Al Ahly side takes on rival Zamalek’s in today’s final of the continental club’s prestigious tournament.

Twice the Nigerian has missed out on the title and this year Ajayi believes an end has come to their search for the coveted trophy.

In 2017, Al Ahly lost to Morocco’s Wydad Casablanca 2-1 on aggregate in the decider, before injury prevented the Nigerian from taking part in the same fixture in 2018, which the Red Devils lost to Tunisia’s Esperance 4-3 on aggregate.

The 24-year-old forward laments his side’s Champions League ambitions twice being thwarted in the final game.

“It was a bad time for us because coming up just short in consecutive editions isn’t good,” he told FIFA.com.

“We’d played very well throughout both of those campaigns but didn’t perform in either final, which cost us the title.”

Ajayi joined the Egyptian side from Tunisia’s CS Sfaxien in 2016, and he has made his mark at the Cairo-based club after helping the team to win the domestic league in his first season before scoring nine goals in his second year as they retained the title. Also, he netted thrice on their way the Champions League final in 2017.

Ajayi is hoping to find the back of the net in today’s final. “I want to score more goals and hope to win the Champions League, because it’s the only title I still haven’t managed.

“I hope we can do it because our fans love this tournament so much,” said Ajayi.