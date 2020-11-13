Daily News

JUST IN: 32 Nigerians deported from Germany

By Kelvin Osa Okunbor

Thirty two Nigerians were on Friday repatriated from Germany for immigration and related offences.

The returnees all – males arrived the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Lagos from Dusseldorf Airport aboard a chartered aircraft belonging to Envelope Airline.

An immigration source who disclosed the information said the aircraft that flew the returnees touched down about 2.30 pm.

Immigration sources said the repatriation was facilitated by the German Embassy

