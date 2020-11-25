The Otukpo main market in Benue State was gutted by fire on Wednesday, The Nation is reporting.

The fire which started at about 8:00 am gutted the Lagos line and quickly spread to another section of the market, destroying goods worth millions of naira.

This recent incident is said to be the second this year alone. Recall that on March 16, 2020, the Otukpo main market was gutted by fire which occurred at midnight, destroying goods worth millions of Naira and the governor, Samuel Ortom, donated N50m to support the traders.

The men of the Otukpo fire service officials help put out the fire, preventing the market from becoming a totally levelled ground.

Confirming the development, Chairman of the Otukpo Council, Hon. George Alli, said steps have been taken to prevent further fire outbreaks and appealed for calm among the traders.

The Otupko fire outbreak is just one among the many fire outbreaks that Nigeria has witnessed recently.

On the 6th of November, there was a massive fire outbreak at the Oando petroleum tank depot, no. 6 Bonny Road, Apapa, Lagos state.

OVH Energy, the company behind Oando retail brand in West Africa, revealed that preliminary information from the fire incident showed that it emanated from a tank within the terminal.

The Oando depot fire occurred after one of its filling station in the Obalende area of Lagos, in May 2020, was razed, killing one and injuring several others.

