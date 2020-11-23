Mohammed Nanono

*Hoodlum beheads father, son

By Bashir Bello

KANO – Gunmen have on Monday invaded the family house of Minister of Agriculture, Alhaji Sabo Nanono in Tofai village, Gabasawa Local government area of Kano State, and kidnapped his brother, Babawuro Tofai.

It was gathered that the gunmen numbering about 10 of them stormed the house around 1 am and kidnap the victim.

The Minister’s Personal Assistant, Umar Wali who confirmed the incident to Vanguard said Babawuro is over 50 years of age and a family man.

Wali said, “incident happened in the family house of the Minister in Tofai village. He is a close brother to the Minister who is over 50 years. He has children and a wife.

“The suspected kidnappers were yet to communicate or reach out for ransom,” Wali said.

In a related development, a hoodlum yet to be identified have beheaded a father, Nuhu, and his son, Nasiru Nuhu in the Tunfafi area of Garko Local government area of the state.

A source in the area who spoke on condition of anonymity said the hoodlum stormed the area at about 2 am and macheted the duo.

“The hoodlum had some two months ago launched an attack on the deceased (father) by macheting him and threatened to return. This time around, he came and behead him.

“The perpetrator was about to leave after carrying out the atrocity when the deceased wife saw him. He attempted to attacked her but failed. The children of the deceased were trailing him when he attacked him and macheted him. They have been buried,” the source said.

Several efforts to get the Kano State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abdullahi Haruna react to the incidents proved abortive as calls put to his mobile number rang but he was not picking and yet to return the calls.

