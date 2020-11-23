By Samuel Oamen

The Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has sacked his Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Kola Olawoye.

Akeredolu who didn’t state reasons for the removal of Olawoye, immediately appointed a human rights lawyer, Mr. Charles Titiloye, as the new Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice.

Akeredolu’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Segun Ajiboye in a statement on Monday said Titiloye’s name would soon be forwarded to the state House of Assembly for confirmation.

The governor expressed his appreciation to the sacked commissioner for services rendered to the state, while wishing him success in his future endeavours.