Daily News

JUST IN: Biden overtakes Trump in Georgia by 917 votes

By
0
just-in:-biden-overtakes-trump-in-georgia-by-917-votes
Views: Visits 5

Biden, aiming at Trump, says he won’t use military as ‘prop’Democrat Joe Biden pulled ahead Friday in the crucial battleground state of Georgia, US media said, with votes still left to count.

The former vice president ate away at President Donald Trump’s initial lead in the southern state and is now ahead by 917 votes, CNN and Fox News reported.

READ ALSO: Gov Ishaku seeks establishment of export processing Zone in Taraba

Trump won Georgia by five percentage points in 2016.

Details later…

AFP

vanguardngr.com

Related

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Biden reiterates confidence in victory, urges calm

Previous article

Complement govt at the grassroot, Makinde urge council bosses

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News