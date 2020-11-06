Daily News

JUST IN: Biden to address America Friday evening

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has announced he will address the nation Friday evening.

Biden, and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, are on the edge of being declared the winners of the 2020 presidential election.

President Donald Trump has virtually no hope of pulling out a win, and experts are predicting when all the ballots have been counted Biden will walk into the White House with a massive 306-232 Electoral College vote win.

