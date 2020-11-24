President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, commissioned the 5,000 barrels per day Waltersmith Modular Refinery at Ibigwe, Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State.

The President who announced this on his official Twitter handle said that work has commenced for the expansion of the refinery’s capacity to 50,000 barrels per day.

Buhari tweeted, “This afternoon I virtually commissioned the 5,000 barrels per day Waltersmith Modular Refinery in Ibigwe, Imo State, in fulfilment of our Refinery Roadmap. I am pleased to note that work is now commencing on the expansion of the capacity of the refinery to 50,000 barrels per day.

“We rolled out our administration’s Refinery Roadmap in 2018, with the ultimate goal of making Nigeria a net exporter of petroleum products. The Roadmap has four key elements, namely, Rehabilitation of existing refineries, Greenfield Refineries, Co-location & Modular Refining.”

Buhari further noted that he was excited that the Waltersmith Refinery has come to stay after years of granting licenses for the establishment of modular refineries ended in futility.

