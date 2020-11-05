Daily News

By Bolaji Ogundele, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently hosting some leading traditional rulers across the country in the State House.

The traditional rulers are led by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar.

Though the agenda of the meeting was not known as at press time, the deliberations may not be far from the recent happenings in the country particularly the #EndSARS protests and arson attacks that followed.

Among the traditional rulers at the meeting are the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Emir of Kano, Emir of Fika, Tor Tiv, Chairman Imo State, Council of Traditional Ruler, and other notable kings and title holders.

