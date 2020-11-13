The Speaker, Imo State House of Assembly, Mr Chiji Collins, has been impeached over alleged financial impropriety, high handedness, and gross misconduct.
He was replaced by Mr Paul Emeziem from Onuimo Local Government Area.
The motion for his removal was supported by 19 out of the 27 members of the House, according to Channels Tv.
