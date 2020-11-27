The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Friday, released Ali Ndume on bail after spending five days in Kuje Correctional Centre.



The judge, Okon Abang, who gave the ruling, said the court decided to exercise its discretionary powers based on Mr Ndume’s good conduct in the course of the trial of Abdulrasheed Maina, former Chairperson, defunct Pension Reformed Task Team (PRTT), for whom he stood surety.

Mr Ndume (APC-Borno South) was remanded in prison custody after Mr Maina jumped bail.

Mr Maina is standing trial for allegedly stealing billions of pension funds.

(NAN)