JUST IN: Court orders Reps member to produce fleeing Maina’s son within nine days

By Eric Ikhilae, Abuja

A Federal High Court in Abuja has given a House of Representatives member, Umar Sani Dan Galadima (Kaura Namoda Federal Constituency of Zamfara State) up till December 4 this year to produce Faisal, the son of Abdulrasheed Maina, who is believed to have jumped bail.

Faisal is being prosecuted before the court on money laundering related offences.

He was granted bail in December 2019, with Dan Galadima standing surety for him upon signing a N60million bond.

Justice Okon Abang, in a ruling on Wednesday, ordered Dan Galadima, who was present in court, to show cause by December 4 why he should either not forfeit the N60m he pledged while taking Faisal on bail or be sent to prison until he is able to produce the defendant.

