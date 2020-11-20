It was gathered that the chairmen of the four other local government councils in Edo Central Senatorial District later met with the state’s Commissioner of Police, Babatunde Kokumo, on how to secure the immediate release of their colleague and to find a lasting solution to the upsurge in criminal activities in Edo State.

The rising insecurity in Edo state according to investigation, is caused by the October 19 looting and razing of seven police stations in the state, with the hoodlums who hijacked the peaceful #EndSARS protests carting away large cache of arms and ammunition.

Investigation also revealed that most of the fleeing 1,993 inmates of the attacked Maximum Correctional Centre (White House) on Sapele Road and Oko Medium Correctional Centre on Airport Road, both in Benin, are back to crime, especially kidnapping and armed robbery.

Edo commissioner of police had earlier said that officers and men of the command were working within existing limitations to restore normalcy to the state, while assuring that all the criminals would soon be arrested and prosecuted.