A photo combination of a police crest and Eromosele Adene, a Lagos-based #EndSARS protester who was arrested on November 7, 2020.

An #EndSARS protester, Peter Eromosele Adene, has been released after spending 12 days in police custody.

One of the lawyers who provided legal aid to the protesters, Moe Odele, shared a video showing a once-again freed Eromosele via her Twitter handle on Thursday.

Eromosele, who was arrested on November 7 by the police in Lagos, was released from police detention on the order of a Magistrate Court in the Yaba area of the state.

Message from Eromz!! Omg! Thank you everyone pic.twitter.com/lXjmwkydfC

— Moe (@Mochievous) November 19, 2020

More to follow…


