A former Commissioner of Health in the previous administration in Bauchi, Dr Zuwaira Haasan, has died in a car accident.

According to The Nation, the accident was said to have occurred on Monday morning at Zaranda village, about 36 kilometres away from Bauchi metropolis.

Hassan who is also the Head of Department, Community Medicine, College of Medicine, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, Bauchi died at the age of 46.

The Public Relations Officer, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, Bauchi State Command, and younger brother to the deceased, Garkwu Adamu, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Bauchi.

He said; ” Yes, it is true; she died this morning in an accident at Zaranda village on her way to Bauchi from Jos, Plateau State.

“They were three driving in the vehicle when the incident happened. It is a really sad and tragic incident that you will just wake up with someone and the next moment, that same person is gone, it is really sad.

“She was really hardworking and dedicated to her work. We will really miss her a lot.”

Like this: Like Loading...