Daily News

JUST IN: Gombe Speaker impeached, new one emerges

By
0
just-in:-gombe-speaker-impeached,-new-one-emerges
Views: Visits 6

COVID-19: Lagos Assembly passes law to jail lockdown offendersBy Ibrahim Ismail

The Speaker Gombe State House of Assembly, Sadique Ibrahim Kurba, has been impeached. Kubrba was impeached on Tuesday after a vote of no confidence by 16 out of the 24 members of the  assembly.

The member Representing Akko Central, Abubakar Muhammed Leggero, was chosen as the new speaker of the state assembly.

READ ALSO: Lagos Assembly begins 3-day public hearing for EndSARS victims

Details later …

Vanguard News Nigeria

Related

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Cherie Blair Foundation for Women and 9mobile launch new partnership to support women entrepreneurs in Nigeria

Previous article

#EndSARS: Four Petitioners To Give Testimony Before Lagos Judicial Panel Of Inquiry

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News