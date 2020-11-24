By Ibrahim Ismail
The Speaker Gombe State House of Assembly, Sadique Ibrahim Kurba, has been impeached. Kubrba was impeached on Tuesday after a vote of no confidence by 16 out of the 24 members of the assembly.
The member Representing Akko Central, Abubakar Muhammed Leggero, was chosen as the new speaker of the state assembly.
