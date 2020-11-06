Eight new justices of the Supreme Court have been sworn in by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Muhammed, increasing the number of the judges from 12 to 20.

The swearing-in ceremony which held on Friday was presided over by the CJN and each of the judges took their oath of office and oath of allegiance to the Nigerian Constitution.

Following the swearing, they took their positions on the bench where their 12 seniors were already seated.

It would be recalled that the newly inaugurated Justices of the Supreme Court were earlier elevated from the Court of Appeal.

The eight justices comprised of seven men and one woman, with five from the North and three from the South.

Those who took the oath of office include Justices Lawal Garba (North West), Helen Ogunwumiju (South West), Abdu Aboki (North West), and M. M. Saulawa (North West).

Others are Justice Adamu Jauro (North East), Samuel Oseji (South-South), Tijani Abubakar (North East) and Emmanuel Agim (South-South).

In his remark, Justice Muhammad charged the newly appointed justices of the apex court to shun extraneous considerations while discharging their duties.

