By Bisi Olaniyi, Southsouth Bureau Chief

Frederick Shaibu, the kidnapped younger brother of Edo Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, has been freed.

The Nation gathered the Deputy Governor paid a huge ransom to secure his brother’s release.

Sources said Frederick, who was released from the den of kidnappers on Wednesday, was in good health but traumatised due to the horrible experience.

One of them told The Nation: “The family is happy to have Frederick back. He is also excited to rejoin his family after his ordeal in the hands of the heartless kidnappers.”

Shaibu’s media aide, Benjamin Atu and Edo Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Chidi Nwabuzor, a Superintendent of Police (SP), declined to comment on payment of ransom for his release.

Nwabuzor insisted the investigation was ongoing into the incident.

Fredrick was seized around 7 am last Monday by the armed kidnappers while driving his children to school at Aruogba in Irhiri axis of Benin, the Edo state capital.

The children were left in the car while the hoodlums quickly disappeared with their father.

The kidnappers came to the spot through the nearby Ogba River and escaped with Frederick through the bush that led to the riverside.