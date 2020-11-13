Daily News

Just in: Liverpool’s Salah tests positive for coronavirus

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has tested positive for the coronavirus while with the Egyptian national team, the country's football association EFA said on Friday.

Coronavirus tests conducted at the team have proven positive for Salah, although he does not display any symptoms for the virus, EFA said on its twitter account.

The other players of the team have tested negative for the virus, EFA added.

The 28-year-old striker is currently in Egypt originally to participate in the national squad’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Togo scheduled for Saturday.

Earlier this week, Egyptian media showed Salah attending his brother’s wedding party.(dpa/NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

