Daily News

JUST IN: NNPC confirms explosion at OML 4O, says no casualties

By
0
just-in:-nnpc-confirms-explosion-at-oml-4o,-says-no-casualties
Views: Visits 0

NNPC blames #ENDSARS protests, as fuel queues return

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation said in a statement on Tuesday an explosion hit its Oil Mining Lease 40 field with no casualties or significant spill, though production will be cut by about 10,000 barrels per day.

READ ALSO:Nigeria’s debts to rise from N31trn to N38.68trn by Dec 2021 ― FG

The company did not say for how long production would be affected.

Detail soon

Related

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

TB Joshua releases position on ‘new American President’

Previous article

Oyo Assembly Suspends 13 LG, LCDA Chairmen

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News