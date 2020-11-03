The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation said in a statement on Tuesday an explosion hit its Oil Mining Lease 40 field with no casualties or significant spill, though production will be cut by about 10,000 barrels per day.
The company did not say for how long production would be affected.
Detail soon
