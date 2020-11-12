By Bisi Olaniyi, Benin-City

The Aide-de-Camp (ADC) to Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, in ceremonial police uniform, and a female para-military officer, also in uniform (names withheld), earlier Thursday collapsed at Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin, during the second-term inauguration of the governor and his deputy, Philip Shaibu, thereby causing commotion.

The collapse of the ADC, a Superintendent of Police (SP), and the female officer happened around 12 noon.

The para-military officer first collapsed, but she was quickly revived, while the ADC slumped while Obaseki was midway into reading his seven-page inauguration speech.

The immediate Edo Commissioner for Health, Dr. Patrick Okundia, and some operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) later revived the ADC.