The crisis rocking the Ondo State House of Assembly still lingers as the embattled Deputy Speaker, Mr Iroju Ogundeji, has been removed by the members of the Assembly, Punch is reporting

The members, who took the action at the plenary of the House on Tuesday, immediately elected Mr Samuel Aderoboye from Odigbo Constituency 2 as the new Deputy Speaker.

This will be the second time the deputy speaker will be removed from office

Earlier this year, following the removal of the Deputy Governor, Mr. Agboola Ajayi, despite opposition from nine of the members some members of the house were suspended due to their loyalty to the deputy governor. The Deputy Speaker was one of the casualties.