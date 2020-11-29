Daily News

JUST IN: Police confirm attack on Wike father’s church, arrest of two suspects

Governor Nyesom Wike of Cross River State.

By Davies Iheamnachor

The Rivers State Police Command has confirmed the attack on the said Governor Nyesom Wike’s father in Port Harcourt, Saturday night.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the command, SP. Nnamdi Omoni, who confirmed the development said two suspects have already been arrested.

Omoni, who promised to give more details of the development said: “I can confirm the attack on the Church and two suspects arrested in connection with the attack.

“They (arrested suspects) are helping us in our investigation. The Church has been swept by the Bomb Department. More details will follow later.”

