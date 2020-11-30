The Nigerian police have announced the re-arrest of four prisoners who escaped from the Oko Prison during the #EndSARS protests.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, made this known on Monday during a parade of suspects at its tactical unit in Abuja.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how armed men, last month, stormed the correction facility in Oko, popularly known as the Oko prison.

The prison authorities first had an an inkling of what was to come as early as 9 a.m. on the day of the incident and called for reinforcement, but none came despite two other repeated attempts.

Mr Mba while parading the over 15 suspects said they were linked with cases of armed robbery, car theft, unlawful possession of weapons, illegal dealing and selling of weapons.

He gave the names of the escaped prisoners as Adebayo Opeyemi, Oloride Benjamin, Peter Osas, Hudu Musa and Frank Odion.

While Mr Opeyemi is a dismissed soldier, Mr Benjamin was convicted and sentenced to death and Mr Musa had nine months remaining to serve out his prison term.

He said the convicts have snatched a total of four vehicles since their escape.

He also said Mr Benjamin snatched a vehicle 30mins after he escaped because he needed to leave Benin City.

