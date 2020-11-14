By Robert Egbe

The Nigerian Army has denied that it is looking for Celebrity Disk Jockey (DJ), Catherine Udeh, alias DJ Switch.

It told the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Enquiry and Restitution for Victims of SARS related abuses and other matters that it had neither threatened nor was after any #EndSARS protesters.

There have been unverified social media reports that Switch has been granted asylum in Canada following alleged death threats over her involvement in the #EndSARS protest.

She had live-streamed the Lekki shooting via Instagram and alleged that some protesters were shot and that some victims were taken away by the army, a charge the military denies.

But testifying before the panel, Brigadier-General Ahmed Ibrahim Taiwo said the claim was false.

“DJ Switch claimed the Army was looking for her. Nothing could be further from the truth. We have bigger fish to fry. That is, how to stabilise Lagos.”