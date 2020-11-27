The wife of Olugbenga Ale, the Chief of Staff to the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has been kidnapped.

The police and sources within the government house confirmed this to PREMIUM TIMES.

Mrs Ale was abducted at Owena in Idanre council of the state on Thursday night. The incident happened hours after a traditional ruler, the Olufon of lfon, Isreal Adewusi, was killed by assailants in the state.

Government sources told our correspondent that the victim was returning from Lagos to Akure when she was abducted.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the Ondo State police command, Leo lkoro, said “she was abducted at Owena and the commissioner of police has instructed police officers in the division to start combing the forest.”

Details soon…