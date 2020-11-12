{files] Protester hold the Nigerian national flag where someone has written “Ends SARS Now” during a demonstration to protest against police brutality and scrapping of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in Lagos, on October 15, 2020. – Nigerian youth continued to march against police violence in several major cities across the country on October 15, 2020, despite further attacks on processions by men armed with sticks and machetes. (Photo by PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / AFP)



The past few weeks have no doubt, been a rite of passage for the nascent democratic ruling in Nigeria. The Nigerian ruling class never, has collectively been so convulsed into unthinkable precipice. It is regrettable that, what started as a peaceful protest soon degenerated into a clear shadow of civil war. The questions that could be asked are that, in the long run, can it be said that the warring parties have actually learnt, at least, both didactic and punitive lessons from their undoing? Should we conclude that the consequent actions of the government toward dealing with the carcass of the demi-war really portrays danger to those who were actively at the vanguard of the protest?

Amidst hasty formulation of Panels of Inquiry, both at state and the Federal level, shall we be right to say the cyclonic formulation of various Panels of enquiry is a fair prediction of speedy trashing of whatever recommendation that maybe coming from all the Panels, just like what we have witnessed in previous historic bogus Panel similar to the Oputa and 2014 National Confab? The answers to these questions are riddled in the antithesis, stating that the more you look, the less you see. The truth is, only time shall tell, as unfolding scenarios coming after the quenching of the protest are for posterity to judge.

To further quip, are our irascible actions during the protest commensurate with and justifiable looking at the government’s persistent, cavalier attitude towards its citizen sordid plight? Is the government really propelled into taking a sincere action towards changing the narrative of bad governance in this country? Have the youths really made their points known to the authorities, loud and clear? The widely assessment from the youths with a number of the old generation among the citizens is that, the protest is unarguably a justifiable action in a democratic setting, and where it resulted into wanton vandalisation of properties, looting jamborees and other malfeasance, then such should be attributed to the government’s irresponsive prompt action towards the outcry of the irate youths. However, they further hold the belief that rather than violence, dialoguing should be engaged.

In 1948 Henry David Thoreau conjoined the phrase civil disobedience wherein he used that in describing his dissident refusal to pay the state poll tax implemented by the American government to prosecute a war in Mexico and to enforce the Fugitive Slave Law. It is undeniable that civil disobedience have made martyrs, heroes and great reformers of great countries to reshape and reconfigure the odious narratives of their countries. While it is very correct to say that a civil disobedience is justified in a society where the situations of life is stiflingly unbearable, where the government has blatantly failed in fulfilling the basic terms of its social contract at the detriment its people, where government’s successive policies irredeemably decimate the hope for a better Nigeria, it is however subject to philosophical debate where protest degenerates into civil disobedience and where it is continuously staged without a clear rule of internal assessment.

Throughout history, it is observed that, acts of civil disobedience famously have helped to force a reassessment of society’s moral parameters. The youths were, and obviously are still justifiably enraged by the cluelessness of the successive governments in Nigeria. No sooner had the youths taken their destiny by their own hands, by breaking into warehouses where COVID-19 palliates were hoarded, had the President’s daughter self-vindicated her father, thus exonerating him of all the rots associated with Nigeria’s political system. Rather than attracting exoneration as she projected, it is in fact a further indictment on Mr. President’s sheer incompetence to genuinely deliver the promises in his campaign manifesto.

No doubt, the president cannot physically be present everywhere, but then, this technically will point to the fact that, except President Buhari himself personally handles every core program of his government, Nigerians should erase the thought of benefitting in the dividends of the so called democratic government in Nigeria, because it’s becoming an open secret that the Aso Rock figure is swamped by opportunists who take advantage of the laxity on the part of the head of government!

The nexus between the justified and the vindicated in the recent EndSARS protest is that, while the youths inadvertently transformed from being the justified to the anti-justified, the government cunningly undressed itself off the garment of global disgrace, and non-justified to the self-justified. In the coming days, it is projected that we, the oppressed shall shine our eyes and be at alert for the sudden realignment and smuggled identification of the members of the oppressor class, joining the oppressed in the struggle for “liberation”, thus, moving from one poll of contradiction to the other end. The masses should be mindful of the fact that they are inseparably glued to their marks and origins of prejudice, embezzlement, anti-democracy and all forms of corrupt practices.

Accordingly, these adherents to the people’s cause constantly run the risk of falling into a type of generosity as malefic as that of the oppressors. The generosity of Nigeria’s political class that shall be identifying themselves with the course of the genuine EndSARS protesters is nourished by an unjust order, which they would want to maintain in order to justify their mischievous alignment. As a weapon for scabbard, they will talk more about the people, though, with innermost distrust in the masses’ action. In all, trusting the people is the indispensable precondition for revolutionary change. A real humanist and democrat can be identified more by his trust in the people, which engages him in their struggle, than by a thousand distrustful actions in their favour, without that patriotic trust.



Balogun, a legal practitioner and public affair analyst, wrote in from Lagos.