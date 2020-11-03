Justin Bieber | Image: Justin Bieber/YouTube

Justin Bieber has opened up about his mental health struggles revealing that there was a time he was really suicidal as a teenage superstar.

In a new YouTube documentary, “Justin Bieber: Next Chapter” which gives viewers an exclusive look into Bieber’s life during the coronavirus pandemic, the 26-year-old Canadian artiste spoke about his life, fame and depression.

“I think there were times where I was really, really suicidal. Like, man, is this pain ever going to go away?” Bieber said.

“It was so consistent, the pain was so consistent. I was just suffering. So, I’m just like, man, I would rather not feel this than feel this.”

Justin Bieber was just 13 years old when he was discovered by talent manager Scooter Braun after he had watched his YouTube cover song videos. And he was 16 years old when he released his debut studio album My World 2.0 (2010), which contained the hit single “Baby”. He soon became a teen idol and along with the success came the insecurities.

Justin Bieber | Image: Getty Images

“I had no idea that I would get sucked up by all this stuff,” Bieber recalled. “There were just so many people who were so mean. Random people who were like, ‘You suck,’ ‘You look like a girl’.

“I would shake it off and act like it didn’t bother me, but that stuff bothered me and then it affected how I acted and how I treated people. It’s like this ongoing cycle of like, hurt people hurt people. I was just this young kid.”

Bieber stressed the importance of vocalizing any feelings of loneliness to help ease the strain people put on themselves.

“I just would encourage people, like, ‘Hey, if you’re feeling lonely, talk about it. Say it out loud.’ There’s a freedom in that. I could have avoided a lot of pain.”